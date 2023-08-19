Logan Webb starts for the San Francisco Giants against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 232 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-leading .274 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (706 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.22 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

So far this season, Chirinos has not registered a quality start.

Chirinos heads into this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 19 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried - 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.