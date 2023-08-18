The Indiana Fever (8-23) and Brittney Sykes' Washington Mystics (14-16) hit the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, August 18, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington, led by Sykes with 16 points, six assists and two steals, picked up an 83-76 win versus Chicago in their most recent game. Queen Egbo added 16 points and two steals. Indiana lost to New York 100-89 in their last game. Kelsey Mitchell (22 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) ended the game as Indiana's top scorer.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-165 to win)

Mystics (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+140 to win)

Fever (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-3.5)

Mystics (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics are averaging 80.8 points per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 81.9 points per contest (fifth-ranked).

It's been a difficult stretch for Washington in terms of rebounding, as it is tallying only 32.1 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA) and giving up 36.0 rebounds per contest (third-worst).

The Mystics are averaging 19.0 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the WNBA in 2023.

Washington is thriving in terms of turnovers, as it ranks third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (14.9 per contest).

The Mystics rank third-worst in the WNBA with a 32.1% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game (sixth-ranked in league).

Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA with 7.9 threes allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with a 35.4% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Mystics' offense has been significantly better at home, where they score 84.6 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 77.1 per game. On defense, they have been better in home games, where they allow 79.7 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow their opponents to score 84.1 per game.

When playing at home, Washington averages exactly the same amount of rebounds as on the road (32.1), while it allows its opponents to pull down 1.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.4 at home, 36.6 on the road).

The Mystics average 19.4 assists per home game, 0.9 more than their average on the road in 2023 (18.5). In the 2023 WNBA season, Washington is turning the ball over less in home games (12.3 per game) than away (12.9), but is forcing more turnovers at home (15.5 per game) compared to on the road (14.4).

This year, the Mystics are averaging 7.6 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.8 on the road (while shooting 33.9% from distance in home games compared to 30.3% on the road).

In 2023 Washington is averaging 8.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.6 away, while conceding 35.1% shooting from deep at home compared to 35.6% away.

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics are 13-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 68.4% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Mystics have an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

Washington is 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, Washington is 7-7 against the spread.

The Mystics have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

