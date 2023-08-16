The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI) against the Yankees.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .247.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

In 67.0% of his games this year (69 of 103), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (36 of 103), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .263 AVG .231 .346 OBP .298 .538 SLG .430 23 XBH 17 14 HR 10 31 RBI 29 47/24 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings