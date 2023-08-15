Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 229 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .504 slugging percentage this season, racking up 454 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.9 runs per game (695 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.289).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Elder enters the matchup with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder has put up 20 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 23 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried - 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill

