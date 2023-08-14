The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .267 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 28 .243 AVG .282 .333 OBP .325 .500 SLG .455 8 XBH 11 5 HR 4 16 RBI 13 13/10 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings