As we enter the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tom Hoge is in 50th place at -1.

Tom Hoge Insights

Hoge has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hoge has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 30 -7 274 0 20 3 5 $5.1M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Hoge's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 27th.

Hoge made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

Hoge finished 50th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,243 yards, TPC Southwind is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,016 yards.

Hoge will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,284 yards during the past year.

Hoge's Last Time Out

Hoge was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

Hoge was better than 42% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Hoge fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Hoge had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Hoge's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Hoge's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Hoge finished the 3M Open outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Hoge recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

Hoge Odds to Win: +30000

All statistics in this article reflect Hoge's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

