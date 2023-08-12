Following the first round of the AIG Women’s Open, Maria Gabriela Lopez is currently seventh with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Maria Gabriela Lopez at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maria Gabriela Lopez Insights

Lopez has finished better than par 11 times and carded 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score in three of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Lopez has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Lopez has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Lopez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Lopez has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 28 -4 263 1 18 3 6 $981,545

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Lopez's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 10 once, and her average finish has been 33rd.

Lopez made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Lopez finished seventh when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Walton Heath Golf Club will play at 6,881 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,015.

Lopez will take to the 6,881-yard course this week at Walton Heath Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,584 yards in the past year.

Lopez's Last Time Out

Lopez was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which was good enough to land her in the 72nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.08).

Lopez shot better than 72% of the golfers at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Lopez recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lopez had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.6).

Lopez's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the tournament average (4.8).

At that last tournament, Lopez's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Lopez ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lopez underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Lopez Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Lopez's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.