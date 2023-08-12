Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Denyi Reyes on the mound, August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .238.
- Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (64 of 98), with multiple hits 17 times (17.3%).
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 33 games this year (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 39 games this season (39.8%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.249
|AVG
|.227
|.322
|OBP
|.298
|.508
|SLG
|.424
|21
|XBH
|14
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|24
|47/20
|K/BB
|50/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Reyes takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
