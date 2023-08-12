Following the second round of the AIG Women’s Open, Jodi Ewart Shadoff is in ninth at -3.

Looking to wager on Jodi Ewart Shadoff at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ewart Shadoff has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ewart Shadoff has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In her past five events, Ewart Shadoff has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In her past five tournaments, Ewart Shadoff has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Ewart Shadoff has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 25 -5 267 1 20 1 3 $793,238

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Ewart Shadoff's past two appearances at this event, she has finished in the top 20 every time, including one top-10 finish. Her average finish has been 14th.

Ewart Shadoff made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Ewart Shadoff finished ninth in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 6,881 yards, 135 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Ewart Shadoff has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,554 yards, 327 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Ewart Shadoff's Last Time Out

Ewart Shadoff was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which placed her in the 40th percentile among all competitors.

Ewart Shadoff shot better than 85% of the competitors at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Ewart Shadoff carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ewart Shadoff carded less bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.6).

Ewart Shadoff's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the field average of 4.2.

In that last outing, Ewart Shadoff's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.6).

Ewart Shadoff finished the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ewart Shadoff carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.5.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Ewart Shadoff Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Ewart Shadoff's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

