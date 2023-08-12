Jiyai Shin is ready for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club (par-72) in Surrey, GBR from August 10-12. The purse is $7,300,000.00.

Jiyai Shin Insights

Shin has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 12 rounds.

Shin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Shin has finished in the top five once in her past three tournaments.

She has made the cut in three of her past three events.

In her past three tournaments, Shin has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Shin has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 38 -1 286 0 3 1 1 $992,835

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,881 yards, 134 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Shin has played i the last year (6,552 yards) is 329 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,881).

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin shot below average over the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which placed her in the 53rd percentile of the field.

Shin shot better than 75% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Shin carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other participants averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Shin recorded eight bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Shin carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.2 on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship.

At that last tournament, Shin had a bogey or worse on eight of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Shin finished the Amundi Evian Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Shin had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.5.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards

