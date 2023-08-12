The field for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR will feature Hye-jin Choi. The par-72 course spans 6,881 yards and the purse is $7,300,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 10-12.

Looking to bet on Choi at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Choi has finished better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Choi has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Choi has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Choi has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 24 -6 277 0 22 2 3 $932,050

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,881 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Choi will take to the 6,881-yard course this week at Walton Heath Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,564 yards in the past year.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 1.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 2.15 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Choi shot better than 99% of the field (averaging 2.38 strokes).

Choi carded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Choi recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Choi's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.8.

At that last tournament, Choi's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Choi finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open averaged 1.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Choi finished without one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Choi Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.