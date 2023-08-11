Mystics vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (25-3) will host the Washington Mystics (13-15) after winning 13 straight home games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, August 11, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mystics vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-17.5)
|169
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-17.5)
|169.5
|-2500
|+1050
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-17.5)
|168.5
|-2247
|+1050
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-17.5)
|168.5
|-2500
|+875
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mystics vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Mystics have put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread this year.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
- Aces games have hit the over 16 out of 27 times this season.
- Mystics games have hit the over 11 out of 27 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.