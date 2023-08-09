How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Matt Olson and Bryan Reynolds have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 215 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .272 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (633 total).
- The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.
- Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.281).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Fried is looking to record his third quality start of the year.
- Fried is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Carlos Carrasco
