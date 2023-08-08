The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will square off against Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 213 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .499 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (625 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos (5-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

So far this year, Chirinos has not recorded a quality start.

Chirinos will look to record his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.