Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (70-39) and Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 7.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (12-3, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5.18 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • The Braves have entered the game as favorites 96 times this season and won 62, or 64.6%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has entered three games this season favored by -300 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 619.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 1 Angels W 5-1 Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
August 2 Angels W 12-5 Yonny Chirinos vs Lucas Giolito
August 4 @ Cubs W 8-0 Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
August 5 @ Cubs L 8-6 Bryce Elder vs Javier Assad
August 6 @ Cubs L 6-4 Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
August 7 @ Pirates - Spencer Strider vs Osvaldo Bido
August 8 @ Pirates - Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
August 9 @ Pirates - Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
August 10 @ Pirates - Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter
August 11 @ Mets - Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
August 12 @ Mets - Spencer Strider vs José Quintana

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.