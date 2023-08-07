Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (70-39) and Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 7.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (12-3, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5.18 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 96 times this season and won 62, or 64.6%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered three games this season favored by -300 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 619.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Braves Schedule