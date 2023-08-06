The Washington Mystics (13-13) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks (9-18) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, August 6 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Mystics beat the Sparks 79-77 on Friday when they last met.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Karlie Samuelson Out Knee 6.9 2.6 2 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is tops on the Mystics at 14.3 points per contest, while also posting 3.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud puts up a team-leading 6 assists per contest. She is also putting up 12.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 26.4% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tianna Hawkins is tops on the Mystics at 5.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 8.3 points.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough puts up 6.3 points, 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Queen Egbo posts 4.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -3.5 156.5

