On Sunday, August 6 at 2:20 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (70-38) visit Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (57-54) in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-125).

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-9, 3.62 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (12-3, 3.03 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 62, or 65.3%, of the 95 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 58-27 record (winning 68.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 6-4 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

