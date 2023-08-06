Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (57-54) against the Atlanta Braves (70-38) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on August 6.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (10-9) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (12-3).

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Braves 4.

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 95 times this season and won 62, or 65.3%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 58-27 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 55.6% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 615 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule