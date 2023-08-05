Zach Johnson enters play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, with action from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Johnson at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Zach Johnson Insights

Johnson has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Johnson has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Johnson has had an average finish of 47th.

Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Johnson will look to make the cut for the fifth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 47 -2 281 0 14 0 0 $868,627

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Johnson's previous five entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 25th.

Johnson made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

The most recent time Johnson played this event was in 2022, and he finished 36th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Johnson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,274 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson finished in the eighth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.16-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 59th percentile.

Johnson shot better than 94% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Johnson failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Johnson recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.3).

Johnson's three birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the tournament average (3.4).

At that last tournament, Johnson posted a bogey or worse on nine of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Johnson ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Johnson finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

