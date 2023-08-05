The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Tyson Alexander. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Alexander at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tyson Alexander Insights

Alexander has finished below par 10 times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Alexander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 43 -6 278 0 11 1 1 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Alexander has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,291 yards, 160 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Alexander shot better than 47% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Alexander carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Alexander had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Alexander carded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent tournament, Alexander had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Alexander finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Alexander fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.