Trevor Werbylo will play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at the par-70, 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Werbylo has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Werbylo has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Werbylo finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Werbylo finished 55th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 51 -3 283 0 12 0 0 $274,285

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Werbylo has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,314 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 63rd percentile.

Werbylo shot better than 72% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Werbylo fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Werbylo carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Werbylo's four birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Werbylo carded a bogey or worse on two of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Werbylo ended the 3M Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Werbylo had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

