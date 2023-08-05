The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .256 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 25 of 42 games this season (59.5%), including nine multi-hit games (21.4%).

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.5% of his games this year, d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (38.1%), including three multi-run games (7.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .243 AVG .267 .333 OBP .308 .500 SLG .453 8 XBH 8 5 HR 4 16 RBI 11 13/10 K/BB 24/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings