Tommy Gainey enters play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, with action from August 3- 6.

Tommy Gainey Insights

Gainey has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Gainey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Gainey has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 25 -14 272 0 2 0 0 $97,787

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Gainey has had an average finish of 56th in his past six appearances at this tournament.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Gainey last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Gainey has played in the past year (7,302 yards) is 171 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Gainey's Last Time Out

Gainey was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was poor, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Gainey shot better than 50% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Gainey did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Gainey carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Gainey's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last outing, Gainey's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Gainey ended the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Gainey finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

