From August 3- 6, Stewart Cink will take to the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Cink at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stewart Cink Insights

Cink has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Cink has had an average finish of 40th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Cink has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 43 -4 280 0 12 0 0 $546,569

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Cink has one top-20 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

Cink has made the cut in two of his past six appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Cink played this event was in 2022, and he finished 27th.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 162 yards shorter than the average course Cink has played in the past year (7,293).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Cink's Last Time Out

Cink was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 49th percentile.

Cink was better than 69% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Cink fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Cink carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Cink's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Cink had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Cink ended the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Cink underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Cink Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.