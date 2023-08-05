Scott Stallings will compete at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a bet on Stallings at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Scott Stallings Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Stallings has finished better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stallings has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Stallings' average finish has been 58th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Stallings hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 36 -4 281 0 15 1 1 $3.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Stallings' past nine appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 25th.

Stallings has four made cuts in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Stallings finished 13th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Stallings will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,329 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Stallings' Last Time Out

Stallings was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 68th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Stallings shot better than just 21% of the field at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Stallings shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Stallings recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Stallings had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that most recent competition, Stallings had a bogey or worse on 11 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Stallings finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Stallings underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Stallings Odds to Win: +22500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.