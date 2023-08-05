Ryan Palmer is part of the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, taking place from August 3- 6.

Ryan Palmer Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Palmer has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Palmer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Palmer's average finish has been 33rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Palmer has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -6 278 0 10 0 1 $886,888

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 173 yards shorter than the average course Palmer has played in the past year (7,304).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer finished in the 31st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Palmer was better than 47% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Palmer did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Palmer did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Palmer's five birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Palmer carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Palmer finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Palmer carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

