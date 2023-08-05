The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Ryan Moore. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Ryan Moore Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Moore has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -10 275 0 8 0 1 $613,177

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Moore's previous eight appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 25th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Moore finished 21st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Moore has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,275 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 13th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.91 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which was good enough to place him in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Moore shot better than just 6% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Moore shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Moore recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Moore's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average (6.4).

In that last tournament, Moore had a bogey or worse on two of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Moore ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Moore carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

