The field at the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Ryan Brehm. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $7,600,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,131-yard course from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Brehm at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Brehm Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Brehm has finished better than par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Brehm has had an average finish of 53rd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Brehm has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 46 -6 279 0 7 0 0 $452,305

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Brehm has had an average finish of 41st in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Brehm has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Brehm finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 138 yards shorter than the average course Brehm has played in the past year (7,269).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm finished in the 13th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was poor, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Brehm shot better than just 6% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Brehm recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Brehm carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Brehm carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that last outing, Brehm's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Brehm ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Brehm had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Brehm Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.