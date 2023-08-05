Rory Sabbatini is ready for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (par-70) in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6. The purse is $7,600,000.00.

Rory Sabbatini Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Sabbatini has shot below par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Sabbatini has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Sabbatini has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Sabbatini has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 48 -3 280 0 3 0 0 $164,850

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Sabbatini has four top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

The most recent time Sabbatini played this event was in 2022, and he finished 61st.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Sabbatini has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,234 yards, 103 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Sabbatini's Last Time Out

Sabbatini finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 14th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.06).

Sabbatini shot better than just 10% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Sabbatini recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sabbatini had four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

Sabbatini recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.7 on the 24 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At that most recent competition, Sabbatini carded a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Sabbatini ended the Charles Schwab Challenge registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sabbatini had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Sabbatini Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

