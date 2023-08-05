Richy Werenski is set to enter the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Werenski at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Richy Werenski Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Werenski has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Werenski has had an average finish of 50th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 33 -8 277 0 10 0 0 $653,380

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Werenski's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 30th.

Werenski made the cut in each of his five most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Werenski played this event was in 2022, and he finished 13th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Werenski has played in the past year (7,280 yards) is 149 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski finished in the 63rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Werenski shot better than 47% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Werenski recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Werenski did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Werenski's three birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Werenski's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Werenski finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Werenski recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

