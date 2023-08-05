Peter Malnati will compete at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, with action from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a bet on Malnati at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Peter Malnati Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Malnati has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Malnati has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Malnati has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 31 -6 280 0 11 1 2 $1.1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Malnati's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 38th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

Malnati finished 27th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Malnati has played in the past year (7,285 yards) is 154 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.32 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the second percentile of the field.

Malnati shot better than 47% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Malnati carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Malnati recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Malnati's two birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Malnati's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Malnati finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Malnati finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

+25000

