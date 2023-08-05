The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Nick Watney. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Watney at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Nick Watney Insights

Watney has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Watney has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Watney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 53 -3 283 0 6 0 0 $215,580

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Watney has one top-five finish in his past 10 appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Watney made the cut in three of his past 10 entries in this event.

The most recent time Watney played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Watney will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,293 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney finished in the 31st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 49th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Watney was better than only 32% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Watney fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Watney had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Watney's four birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that last tournament, Watney's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Watney ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Watney finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

