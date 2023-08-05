Nick Hardy is in 68th place, at E, after the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Hardy has scored better than par 11 times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Hardy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Hardy has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

Hardy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Hardy will look to make the cut for the fifth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -6 267 0 18 1 1 $1.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Hardy has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Hardy made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Hardy finished 68th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 120 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Hardy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,279 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Hardy shot better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hardy recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Hardy recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Hardy's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last tournament, Hardy carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Hardy finished the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hardy finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hardy's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

