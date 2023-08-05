The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Michael Gligic. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Gligic at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Michael Gligic Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Gligic has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Gligic has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Gligic has had an average finish of 56th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Gligic has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 54 -5 281 0 6 0 0 $93,671

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Gligic has had an average finish of 62nd with a personal best of 59th at this tournament.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Gligic played this event was in 2022, and he finished 61st.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Gligic has played in the past year (7,296 yards) is 165 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Gligic's Last Time Out

Gligic was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the fourth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Gligic shot better than only 32% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Gligic recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Gligic did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Gligic's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent competition, Gligic's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Gligic finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Gligic had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

