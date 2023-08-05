Megan Khang will be in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links from August 3-5.

Looking to place a wager on Khang at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Megan Khang Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Khang has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Khang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Khang has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

Khang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 26 -6 272 0 18 3 6 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Dundonald Links is set for a shorter 6,494 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Dundonald Links, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

The average course Khang has played in the past year (6,556 yards) is 62 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,494).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Khang's Last Time Out

Khang finished in the 50th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

She shot well to finish in the 91st percentile on par 4s at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 36 holes.

Khang shot better than 75% of the field at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Khang carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Khang had more bogeys or worse (six) than the field average (3.6).

Khang's nine birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the field average (4.2).

In that last competition, Khang had a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Khang finished the Amundi Evian Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Khang recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Khang Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.