Matthias Schwab will be among those at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Matthias Schwab Insights

Schwab has finished below par six times and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Schwab has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Schwab's average finish has been 74th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Schwab hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 74th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 53 -3 281 0 13 0 1 $473,382

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Schwab finished 42nd in his only finish at this event in two visits.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

The most recent time Schwab played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 126 yards shorter than the average course Schwab has played in the past year (7,257).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab finished in the fifth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 49th percentile.

Schwab shot better than 69% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Schwab carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Schwab had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Schwab's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

In that last tournament, Schwab's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Schwab finished the 3M Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Schwab recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

