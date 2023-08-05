The Wyndham Championship is underway, and Matt Kuchar is currently in 51st place with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Matt Kuchar at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Kuchar has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Kuchar has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five events, Kuchar has had an average finish of 54th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Kuchar has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Kuchar has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -6 265 0 16 1 3 $2.4M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Kuchar has had an average finish of 40th at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 29th-place.

Kuchar has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Kuchar finished 51st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 120 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,011).

The courses that Kuchar has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,265 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 46th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Kuchar was better than 47% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Kuchar recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Kuchar recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Kuchar's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, Kuchar's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Kuchar finished the 3M Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kuchar finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kuchar's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

