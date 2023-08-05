The 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6 will feature Kevin Tway in the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Tway at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Tway has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Tway's average finish has been 46th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Tway hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 46th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 40 -6 278 0 13 0 0 $768,289

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Tway has one top-20 finish in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 28th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

The most recent time Tway played this event was in 2022, and he finished 27th.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Tway has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,273 yards, 142 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway finished in the 31st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 63rd percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Tway was better than just 32% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Tway failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Tway did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Tway's four birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Tway had a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Tway ended the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Tway recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

