Kevin Roy will be among those at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Kevin Roy Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Roy has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Roy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Roy has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Roy has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 38 -7 278 0 8 0 0 $301,126

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Roy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,314 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 38th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Roy shot better than only 13% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Roy fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Roy carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Roy's four birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Roy's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Roy ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Roy finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Roy Odds to Win: +35000

