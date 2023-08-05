Joel Dahmen will compete from August 3- 6 in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking on a par-70, 7,131-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Dahmen at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Joel Dahmen Insights

Dahmen has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Dahmen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -4 279 0 15 2 4 $1.5M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Dahmen has had an average finish of 59th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 42nd-place.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

The most recent time Dahmen played this event was in 2022, and he finished 81st.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Dahmen will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,287 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen was good on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 63rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Dahmen was better than only 4% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Dahmen recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Dahmen did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Dahmen carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that last competition, Dahmen's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Dahmen ended the 3M Open without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Dahmen underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Dahmen Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.