Jimmy Walker is in the field from August 3- 6 in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking on a par-70, 7,131-yard course.

Looking to bet on Walker at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Walker has finished better than par five times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Walker has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Walker has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 42nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 32 -6 278 0 10 0 0 $1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Walker's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been fourth.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Walker has played in the past year (7,292 yards) is 161 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker finished in the 63rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 38th percentile among all competitors.

Walker was better than only 32% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Walker fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Walker had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Walker's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Walker's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Walker ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Walker fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

