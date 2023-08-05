The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will see Harry Higgs as part of the field in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6, up against the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Harry Higgs Insights

Higgs has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Higgs has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Higgs' average finish has been 55th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Higgs has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -9 278 0 12 0 1 $697,169

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Higgs has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 26th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The most recent time Higgs played this event was in 2022, and he finished 36th.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Higgs has played in the past year (7,289 yards) is 158 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Higgs shot better than 47% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Higgs failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Higgs had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Higgs' six birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Higgs' par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Higgs finished the 3M Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Higgs carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

