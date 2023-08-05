The 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6 will feature Harrison Endycott as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Endycott at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Harrison Endycott Insights

Endycott has finished better than par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Endycott has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Endycott finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Endycott has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 41 -6 279 0 11 0 1 $750,820

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Endycott has played in the past year has been 158 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott was in the 13th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was below average, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Endycott shot better than 72% of the golfers (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Endycott fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Endycott recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Endycott's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last competition, Endycott's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Endycott ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Endycott finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Endycott Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.