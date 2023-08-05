Dylan Wu is set to take part in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking place from August 3- 6.

Dylan Wu is set to take part in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking place from August 3- 6.

Dylan Wu Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Wu has shot below par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Wu has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Wu has finished in the top five once.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Wu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -7 278 0 17 1 2 $1.5M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Wu finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Wu has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,283 yards, 152 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Wu was better than 69% of the competitors (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Wu recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Wu carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Wu's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Wu's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Wu finished the 3M Open registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Wu finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Wu Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

