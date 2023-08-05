Dylan Frittelli heads into the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, with action from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Frittelli at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Frittelli has finished under par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Frittelli has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 29 -6 278 0 7 0 0 $797,370

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Frittelli's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 20th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this event.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Frittelli has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,301 yards, 170 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was below average, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Frittelli shot better than 47% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Frittelli failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Frittelli did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Frittelli's two birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Frittelli carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Frittelli ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Frittelli recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Frittelli Odds to Win: +50000

