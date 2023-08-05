The 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6 will feature David Lingmerth as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Lingmerth at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

David Lingmerth Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Lingmerth has shot under par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Lingmerth has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Lingmerth has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -5 279 0 11 1 5 $2.1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Lingmerth has had an average finish of 56th at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 37th-place.

Lingmerth has made the cut in two of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Lingmerth finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Lingmerth has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,258 yards, 127 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 50th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Lingmerth was better than 57% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Lingmerth recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Lingmerth had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.3).

Lingmerth's two birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average (3.4).

In that most recent competition, Lingmerth's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.1).

Lingmerth finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.4.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Lingmerth recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.2.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Lingmerth Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

