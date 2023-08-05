The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will have Danny Willett in the field from August 3- 6 as the golfers battle the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Willett at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Danny Willett Insights

Willett has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Willett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Willett has had an average finish of 65th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Willett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 39 -3 282 0 12 1 1 $1.8M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Willett fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

Willett last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 112 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,019).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Willett has played in the past year has been 138 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Willett's Last Time Out

Willett was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 35th percentile of competitors.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 50th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Willett was better than 36% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Willett carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Willett had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Willett's one birdie or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average of 3.4.

In that last tournament, Willett's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.1).

Willett finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.4.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Willett carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

