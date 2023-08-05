Chesson Hadley will take to the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,131-yard course with $7,600,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Hadley at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hadley has shot below par on 15 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Hadley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Hadley has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Hadley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -8 276 0 12 0 2 $1.1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Hadley has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past 11 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 38th.

Hadley has made the cut in six of his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

Hadley finished eighth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Hadley has played in the past year has been 126 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 57th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Hadley was better than 72% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Hadley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Hadley did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Hadley carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent outing, Hadley's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Hadley ended the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hadley finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

