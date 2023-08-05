Held from August 3- 6, Chad Ramey is set to compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Looking to wager on Ramey at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished under par 17 times and carded 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 20 rounds.

Ramey has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Ramey has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Ramey has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 39 -6 278 0 16 0 0 $976,735

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Ramey did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Ramey will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,260 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 27th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Ramey was better than 88% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Ramey recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Ramey recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Ramey carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that last competition, Ramey's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Ramey finished the 3M Open registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Ramey underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Ramey Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

