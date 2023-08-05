The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina features Carson Young. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Young at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Carson Young Insights

Young has finished under par 10 times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Young has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -8 277 0 13 1 1 $1.3M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Young has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,290 yards, 159 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Young's Last Time Out

Young finished in the 31st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 12th percentile among all competitors.

Young shot better than 94% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.54.

Young failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Young did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Young's four birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that last competition, Young's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Young finished the 3M Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Young finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Young Odds to Win: +20000

